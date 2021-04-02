Render Token Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Render Token has a market cap of $249.49 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 791.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,130,391 coins and its circulating supply is 154,212,257 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

