renDOGE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $253,470.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $180,989.46 and $253,470.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00065755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00287322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00092104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00742569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009996 BTC.

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

