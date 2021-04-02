Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Repay worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.59 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

