Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 516.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199,530 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.65% of Replimune Group worth $100,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

