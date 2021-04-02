Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,869.20 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
