Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,869.20 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

