Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

