Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SOC Telemed, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SOC Telemed in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for SOC Telemed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $6.11 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

