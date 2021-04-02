Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $42.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

