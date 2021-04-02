Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EPR Properties’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EPR Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.15 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

