Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Popular, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Popular in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $58,045,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 85.9% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $40,381,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

