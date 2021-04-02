Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B):

3/22/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from C$49.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$41.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$31.55 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

