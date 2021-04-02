Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cancom (COK)

Cancom (ETR: COK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Cancom was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Cancom was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Cancom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Cancom was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR COK traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €48.62 ($57.20). 264,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom SE has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.73.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

