Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

3/31/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR WAC traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €20.72 ($24.38). 85,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.18. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

