Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jenoptik (JEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jenoptik (ETR: JEN):

3/30/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Jenoptik had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JEN stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.00 ($30.59). 110,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

