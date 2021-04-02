Research Analysts Set Expectations for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

