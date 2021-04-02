Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.
LULU stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
