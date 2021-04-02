Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 2nd (HBT, HEPA, HKMPF, HLI, HLMAF, HLNE, HUYA, HYFM, ICMB, IGMS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 2nd:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

