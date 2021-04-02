Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (ETR: CBK):

4/1/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.20 ($4.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.70 ($5.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.10 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.70 ($5.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.20 ($4.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.20 ($7.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.20 ($7.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.24 ($6.16) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

