Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Resideo Technologies (REZI)

3/29/2021 – Resideo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/23/2021 – Resideo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Resideo Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Resideo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Resideo Technologies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Resideo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Resideo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

