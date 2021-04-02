Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently:

3/24/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.30 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.35 ($8.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €8.51 ($10.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.