Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Viant Technology (DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $48.92. 628,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,920. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

