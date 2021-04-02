Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Viant Technology (DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/29/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ DSP traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $48.92. 628,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,920. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.