Reviewing IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IMRIS and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than IMRIS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMRIS and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InMode $156.36 million 15.51 $61.15 million $1.60 47.41

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than IMRIS.

Risk and Volatility

IMRIS has a beta of -10.69, meaning that its stock price is 1,169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14%

Summary

InMode beats IMRIS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMRIS

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

