Reviewing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $104.81 million 2.23 $24.11 million $1.49 10.15 Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 2.08 $1.60 million N/A N/A

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 15.58% 6.41% 0.77% Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.14% 4.61% 0.41%

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PCB Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.69%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; remote deposit and cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 10 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

