Reviewing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.69 $11.83 billion $3.39 36.81 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.67%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

