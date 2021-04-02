Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 807.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock worth $84,918,834 over the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.