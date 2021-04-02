REVV Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $141.31 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

