Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post $97.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $77.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $397.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,850.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.