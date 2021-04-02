RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.98 ($18.80) and last traded at €15.84 ($18.64). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.68 ($18.45).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.80 and a 200 day moving average of €16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.24.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.