Rigel Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,989.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $426,891.21 and approximately $108,989.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $101.66 or 0.00171728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

