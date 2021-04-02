Rio DeFi Market Cap Reaches $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

