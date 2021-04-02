Rio DeFi Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

