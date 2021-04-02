RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and $5.39 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

