Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 219.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Rite Aid worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 27.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 337,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 116.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

