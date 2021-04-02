Rivetz Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 754.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

