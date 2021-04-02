RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.64% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.