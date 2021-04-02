ROAD (ROAD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $132,099.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ROAD has a market capitalization of $461,718.87 and approximately $132,099.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.