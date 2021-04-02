ROAD (ROAD) Market Capitalization Tops $444,676.65

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. ROAD has a market capitalization of $444,676.65 and $153,110.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROAD has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00326607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00747749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

