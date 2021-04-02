Robert Speights Sells 1,007 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CLH traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 332,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $278,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.