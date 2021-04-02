Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 971.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

