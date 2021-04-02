Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

