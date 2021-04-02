Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $45,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $3,775,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $142.47 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.07.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.