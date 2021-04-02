Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.39

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.39 and traded as high as C$61.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.46, with a volume of 1,064 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

