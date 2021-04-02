Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.33, suggesting that its share price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 FuelCell Energy 2 4 0 0 1.67

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 86.29%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.77%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 76.16 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -11.04

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Romeo Power beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

