ROOBEE Trading 118.2% Higher Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.00496630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001931 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.