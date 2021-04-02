Roots Corporation to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ROO)

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Roots in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

