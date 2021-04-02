Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Ross Stores worth $287,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

