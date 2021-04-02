Rotharium (RTH) Price Up 70.5% This Week

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $162,447.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,141.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium (RTH) is a token. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,437,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

