Rotten Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Million (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Rotten has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $273,631.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded up 179.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,438.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 67,929,154 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.