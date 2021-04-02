Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Up 64.9% Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $13.56 million and $1.10 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00011684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00073828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00288257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.00811039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00092586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,947,440 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

