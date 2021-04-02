Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00306658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00760790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00089997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00029889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010063 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

